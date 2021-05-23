Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.42 billion-$4.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.39 billion.Cognizant Technology Solutions also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.900-4.020 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTSH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. HSBC cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Societe Generale cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $71.24. 2,473,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,643,863. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.78. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $50.92 and a 52 week high of $82.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

