Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.900-4.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.80 billion-$18.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.81 billion.Cognizant Technology Solutions also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.24. 2,473,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,643,863. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $50.92 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.07%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.82.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.