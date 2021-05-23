CoinEx Token (CET) Achieves Market Cap of $37.35 Million

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded down 28% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0527 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinEx Token has a market cap of $37.35 million and $7.02 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CoinEx Token has traded down 58.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00054004 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002709 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00016345 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $249.08 or 0.00753792 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00076625 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,352.10 or 0.07118267 BTC.

CoinEx Token Profile

CoinEx Token is a coin. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially. CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. “

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

