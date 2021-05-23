Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,099,573 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 351,400 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up about 0.7% of Swiss National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.40% of Comcast worth $979,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 274.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 240.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.08. The stock had a trading volume of 16,449,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,389,464. The company has a market capitalization of $252.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.54. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $37.77 and a 52 week high of $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

