Comerica Bank Decreases Position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,852 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,139 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OFG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp stock opened at $25.03 on Friday. OFG Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $25.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.05.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $128.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 21.77%.

In other OFG Bancorp news, Director Pedro Morazzani sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julian Inclan sold 4,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $86,467.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,426 shares of company stock valued at $287,972 over the last quarter. 2.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

