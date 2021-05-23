Comerica Bank Has $1.29 Million Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Comerica Bank cut its position in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of Compass Minerals International worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Amy Yoder sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $88,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,588.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMP opened at $68.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.75 and a beta of 1.62. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.32 and a 12-month high of $71.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.28.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 13.84% and a positive return on equity of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $426.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 207.19%.

CMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

