Comerica Bank Has $1.35 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 131.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RPG. Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $18,691,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 85,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,875,000 after buying an additional 36,699 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,751,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,439,000. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,258,000.

Shares of RPG opened at $166.89 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $121.49 and a 1-year high of $177.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.20.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

