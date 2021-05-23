Comerica Bank Sells 303 Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in CEVA were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in CEVA by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 211,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,616,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CEVA by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in CEVA by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 21,538 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in CEVA by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 515,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,355,000 after buying an additional 152,762 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in CEVA by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CEVA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of CEVA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of CEVA from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of CEVA from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

In other news, CFO Yaniv Arieli sold 9,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $570,214.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

CEVA stock opened at $42.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.14. The stock has a market cap of $977.86 million, a P/E ratio of -204.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 123.57 and a beta of 1.03. CEVA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.16 and a fifty-two week high of $83.95.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $25.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.01 million. CEVA had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

