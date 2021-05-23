Comerica Bank Sells 3,809 Shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 8.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,330 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,809 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Washington Federal by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management lifted its holdings in Washington Federal by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 9,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Federal during the 1st quarter valued at $590,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Washington Federal by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Washington Federal during the 1st quarter worth $292,000. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Washington Federal stock opened at $33.80 on Friday. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.92.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). Washington Federal had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 7.56%. As a group, analysts expect that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is 46.00%.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

