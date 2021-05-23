Commerce Bank Acquires 687 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $26,916.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,916. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total transaction of $6,442,254.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 719,808 shares in the company, valued at $96,007,991.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 264,574 shares of company stock worth $39,164,768 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLR opened at $150.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.99, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.39. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $165.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 12.43%. Research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 74.60%.

DLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.07.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.