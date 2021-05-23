Commerce Bank Boosts Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,633 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FCX. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

FCX stock opened at $40.87 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $59.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.02.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $899,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,228. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $1,757,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,309.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,142,276 shares of company stock valued at $75,294,613. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.56.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

