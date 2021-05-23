Commerce Bank Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $262.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $256.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.92. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.57 and a twelve month high of $276.09. The company has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.08%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ODFL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.29.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

