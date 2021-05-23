Commerce Bank Reduces Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,926 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 969 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,792,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,469 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAYC. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.76.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $330.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $366.45 and a 200 day moving average of $395.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $257.87 and a 52 week high of $471.08. The company has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.39.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. Paycom Software had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total value of $7,939,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

