Commerce Bank Sells 151 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Commerce Bank reduced its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Five Below were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIVE. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth about $999,000. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 9,079 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $1,819,068.44. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,652.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,898 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

FIVE opened at $179.07 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.61 and a 12-month high of $205.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.86, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $194.56 and a 200-day moving average of $180.37.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.44 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FIVE. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Five Below from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Five Below from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Five Below from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Five Below from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.00.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

