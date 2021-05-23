Commerce Bank Sells 33 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in NVR were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NVR by 2.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 9,528.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on NVR in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp began coverage on NVR in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,290.00 target price on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on NVR in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5,273.20.

NYSE:NVR opened at $4,655.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 5.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4,926.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4,479.85. The company has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.01. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,050.00 and a 52-week high of $5,308.48.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $63.01 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $44.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 320.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 5th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

