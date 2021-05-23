Commerce Bank Sells 52 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Commerce Bank cut its stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in W. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the first quarter worth $1,633,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the first quarter worth about $258,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 25.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 38.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 43.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:W opened at $310.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.53 and a beta of 3.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.52. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.51 and a 12-month high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 45.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.30) earnings per share. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $328.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Wayfair from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.52.

In other Wayfair news, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.00, for a total value of $441,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.34, for a total value of $241,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,588,030.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,765 shares of company stock worth $7,745,026 in the last ninety days. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

