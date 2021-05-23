Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 3,785 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $4,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 813.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 86.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JCI opened at $64.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.98. The firm has a market cap of $46.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $29.08 and a 1 year high of $66.69.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group raised Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. OTR Global raised Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $1,268,471.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 84,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,565,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

