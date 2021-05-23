Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.24% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $3,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RWR. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock opened at $101.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.27. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $72.97 and a 52-week high of $103.24.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.