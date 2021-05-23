Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $3.67 Million Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $3,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Cerner during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cerner news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $6,775,346.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,346.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,251. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CERN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.79.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $77.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.14 and a 200-day moving average of $75.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.92%.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

