Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,701 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 5,936 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Bancorp were worth $3,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBTC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 305.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp in the first quarter worth $238,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,097 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,123 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. 23.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EBTC stock opened at $34.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.62 million, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.49. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.81 and a 52-week high of $36.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th.

In related news, Director Ken S. Ansin sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total transaction of $33,935.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,999 shares in the company, valued at $133,046.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keith N. Soucie sold 1,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $48,960.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,485.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,649 shares of company stock valued at $436,309 in the last quarter. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc is a Massachusetts corporation that conducts substantially all its operations through Enterprise Bank and Trust Company, commonly referred to as Enterprise Bank, and has reported 126 consecutive profitable quarters. Enterprise Bank is principally engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing in commercial loans and investment securities.

