Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,672 Shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.53% of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF worth $3,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the first quarter worth $1,899,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF stock opened at $177.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $180.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.27. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a 1-year low of $120.07 and a 1-year high of $184.21.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

