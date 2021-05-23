Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 3,240 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,240 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF were worth $3,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 425.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $324,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 11,060 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:LDSF opened at $20.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.39. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $20.59.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd.

