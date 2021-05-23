Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 86,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 30,404 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $3,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $1,775,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 33,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $476,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,221.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $48.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.93. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $32.61 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.11.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.52 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 34.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $1.028 dividend. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 107.03%.

Several brokerages have commented on MMP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TD Securities cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.72.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

