Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.07

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.07 and last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 105263 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.47.

A number of research firms recently commented on CFRUY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average of $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

