Comparing TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) and Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY)

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) and Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for TUI and Industria de Diseño Textil, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TUI 9 2 0 0 1.18 Industria de Diseño Textil 2 4 4 0 2.20

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TUI and Industria de Diseño Textil’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TUI $8.90 billion 0.40 -$3.53 billion ($3.05) -0.98 Industria de Diseño Textil $23.47 billion N/A $1.27 billion $0.20 98.70

Industria de Diseño Textil has higher revenue and earnings than TUI. TUI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Industria de Diseño Textil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares TUI and Industria de Diseño Textil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TUI -83.72% -487.53% -24.23% Industria de Diseño Textil 5.63% 9.72% 5.16%

Risk and Volatility

TUI has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Industria de Diseño Textil has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Industria de Diseño Textil beats TUI on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

TUI Company Profile

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels. The company was formerly known as Preussag AG and changed its name to TUI AG in June 2002. TUI AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany.

Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile

Industria de DiseÃ±o Textil, S.A. engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and UterqÃ¼e. The company operates 7,469 stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 202 markets. It is also involved in textile manufacturing, design, financial services, real estate, logistics, insurance, and combined heat and power plant, and construction businesses. The company operates in Spain, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. Industria de DiseÃ±o Textil, S.A. was founded in 1963 and is based in Corunna, Spain.

