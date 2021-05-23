Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $309.05 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) will report sales of $309.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $293.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $327.00 million. Comstock Resources reported sales of $179.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 72.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full-year sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Comstock Resources.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $340.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.50 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 23.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors cut Comstock Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comstock Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.46.

NYSE:CRK traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,105,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,260. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.59. Comstock Resources has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $6.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 17,690.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,104,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after buying an additional 2,092,898 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,408,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,258 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,149,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,324 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 761.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 969,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 857,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 205.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,234,735 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,840,000 after buying an additional 830,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

