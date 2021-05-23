Connable Office Inc. Acquires 4,623 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Connable Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $17,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,186,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,204,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,028 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,120,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $519,799,000 after acquiring an additional 449,199 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,829,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,802,000 after acquiring an additional 29,346 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,706,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,464,000 after purchasing an additional 333,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,911.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,445,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,138 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.88. 3,019,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,617,421. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $72.28 and a twelve month high of $99.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

