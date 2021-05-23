Connable Office Inc. Boosts Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,126 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 7,788 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for 0.7% of Connable Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Express by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,184,174 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,147,650,000 after purchasing an additional 201,874 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in American Express by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,740,430 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,056,805,000 after purchasing an additional 77,624 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth $816,426,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in American Express by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,350,632 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $646,945,000 after purchasing an additional 41,549 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Express by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059,501 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $611,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.87. 3,424,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,013,281. American Express has a one year low of $88.21 and a one year high of $160.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.89. The company has a market cap of $126.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AXP. Robert W. Baird cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.33.

In other American Express news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,250,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

