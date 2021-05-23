Connable Office Inc. Purchases 15,757 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 159.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,757 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 1,438.5% in the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.29.

NYSE:MTB traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.45. 525,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,055. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.74. The company has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.20. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $88.48 and a 12-month high of $168.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.91%.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total value of $773,560.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,270.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

