Connable Office Inc. Purchases 5,144 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Connable Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRK. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,366,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,410,368. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.28 and a 200-day moving average of $78.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

