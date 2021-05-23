Connable Office Inc. Reduces Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Connable Office Inc. decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 68.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,194,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,909,365. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.34 and its 200 day moving average is $141.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.53 and a twelve month high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.09%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

