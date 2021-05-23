Connable Office Inc. Sells 335 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Connable Office Inc. cut its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Ecolab by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $214.24. The company had a trading volume of 926,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,051. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.25 and a 52-week high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.98 and a 200 day moving average of $215.81.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total transaction of $5,585,995.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,915,592.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,775 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,521 over the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

