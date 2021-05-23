Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd lessened its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ED. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,296,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,695,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,960 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,203,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,854,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,104,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,816,000 after buying an additional 458,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,178,000 after buying an additional 300,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ED shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.30.

ED stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.96. 3,270,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,970,805. The company has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.18 and its 200 day moving average is $73.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $83.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 74.16%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

