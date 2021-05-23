Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.150-4.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.09.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Shares of NYSE ED traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,270,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,805. The company has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. Consolidated Edison has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $83.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 7.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 74.16%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.