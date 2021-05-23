Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.150-4.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.09.

Shares of NYSE:ED traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,270,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,805. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.16. Consolidated Edison has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $83.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 7.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.16%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

