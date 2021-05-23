Constellation 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.94 Million (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 22nd. In the last week, Constellation has traded 50.4% lower against the US dollar. Constellation has a total market capitalization of $54.59 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Constellation coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0431 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00062615 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003146 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00018253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $335.29 or 0.00897431 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00087906 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

About Constellation

Constellation (DAG) is a coin. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 coins. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io . The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Buying and Selling Constellation

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

