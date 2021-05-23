Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $950 M-$1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $968.40 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Construction Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.17.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ROAD traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.34. The company had a trading volume of 150,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.84. Construction Partners has a 1-year low of $15.46 and a 1-year high of $36.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.10.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). Construction Partners had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Construction Partners will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP John L. Harper sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $165,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 192,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,348,801.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $61,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,025,000 shares of company stock valued at $62,441,200 in the last quarter. 46.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.