ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) CEO Piotr Szulczewski Sells 497,132 Shares

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 497,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $4,160,994.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 497,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,160,994.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Piotr Szulczewski also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ContextLogic alerts:

On Wednesday, February 24th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 5,373,615 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $105,591,534.75.

ContextLogic stock opened at $9.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59. ContextLogic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $32.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.65.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.77 million. The business’s revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WISH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on ContextLogic in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on ContextLogic from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. ContextLogic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WISH. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. 45.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.