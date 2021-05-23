Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Raised to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America restated a neutral rating on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Continental Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on Continental Resources from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Continental Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Continental Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.55.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

CLR opened at $30.58 on Wednesday. Continental Resources has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $32.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.77 and a 200-day moving average of $22.23.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.45 million. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. Continental Resources’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Continental Resources will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is -37.61%.

In related news, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $216,684.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $835,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,051 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,071. 79.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Continental Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Continental Resources by 200.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Continental Resources by 277.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. 13.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.