Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Buys 125,511 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 360.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,511 shares during the quarter. Affiliated Managers Group accounts for approximately 1.4% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.38% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $23,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

AMG traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.74. 210,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,815. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.14. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.19 and a 1 year high of $176.84.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $559.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.48 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 16.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.30%.

AMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Affiliated Managers Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.29.

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $160.49 per share, with a total value of $401,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,209,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.