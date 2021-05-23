Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Buys 723,227 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,902,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 723,227 shares during the period. Teck Resources accounts for approximately 8.6% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned 1.51% of Teck Resources worth $151,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $105,443,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its position in Teck Resources by 395.4% during the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 3,275,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,448,000 after buying an additional 2,614,150 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $29,040,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Teck Resources by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,524,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,914,000 after buying an additional 1,153,389 shares during the period. Finally, PM CAPITAL Ltd lifted its position in Teck Resources by 28.6% during the first quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 2,685,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,517,000 after buying an additional 596,780 shares during the period. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Teck Resources from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC raised their price objective on Teck Resources from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Teck Resources from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Teck Resources from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.94.

Shares of TECK traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.09. The stock had a trading volume of 9,578,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,799,275. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of -67.91, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Teck Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.72.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. Equities analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.0404 dividend. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.10%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.