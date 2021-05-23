Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Has $54.98 Million Stock Position in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 846,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,854 shares during the period. Bally’s makes up 3.1% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Bally’s were worth $54,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Bally’s by 194.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Bally’s during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Bally’s during the first quarter worth $71,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bally’s during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Bally’s during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bally’s stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,318. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Bally’s Co. has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $75.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -221.70 and a beta of 2.58.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). Bally’s had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.56 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bally’s Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BALY. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Bally’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Bally’s from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bally’s in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Bally’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.40.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 909,090 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $49,999,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen H. Capp sold 56,172 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total value of $3,930,354.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 254,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,808,064.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 975,563 shares of company stock valued at $54,696,925 over the last ninety days. 40.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

