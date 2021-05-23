Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Sells 266,100 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 55.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266,100 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Capri were worth $11,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capri alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPRI. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Capri from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Capri from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Capri currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.10.

CPRI stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.34. 2,594,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,594,470. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.99, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $59.60.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $36,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.