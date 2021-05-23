ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

CNVVY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Peel Hunt raised shares of ConvaTec Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Get ConvaTec Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:CNVVY opened at $13.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.02. ConvaTec Group has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $13.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.3319 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th.

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.