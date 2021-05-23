Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Shares Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Copa were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Copa by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Copa by 29.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 908 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Copa in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Copa by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copa by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter.

CPA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. HSBC downgraded Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Copa in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.90.

Shares of Copa stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.49. The stock had a trading volume of 290,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,256. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1 year low of $40.15 and a 1 year high of $94.91.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.20) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $185.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.93 million. Copa had a negative net margin of 200.30% and a negative return on equity of 30.16%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -3.46 EPS for the current year.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 104 daily scheduled flights to 54 destinations in 25 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 77 aircraft comprising 70 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 7 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

