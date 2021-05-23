CorionX (CORX) Reaches Market Cap of $275,394.90

CorionX (CURRENCY:CORX) traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. CorionX has a total market cap of $275,394.90 and approximately $226,241.00 worth of CorionX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CorionX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, CorionX has traded down 49.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00054469 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002729 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00016573 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $266.60 or 0.00792580 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00076860 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,435.36 or 0.07240251 BTC.

CorionX Profile

CORX is a coin. CorionX’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 114,062,956 coins. The Reddit community for CorionX is https://reddit.com/r/Corionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CorionX’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . CorionX’s official website is corion.io/corionx

According to CryptoCompare, “CorionX as a utility token stands for the adoption, usage, and spreading of stablecoins, CBDCs, Openfiance, Crypto and DeFi solutions. Introducing them to the world and supports the collaboration of the community. CorionX creates one platform for stablecoins and leads the #MoneyInTheRightDirection Movement to succeed in the paradigm shift and using crypto as digital and programmable money. CorionX is the “gas” for a stablecoin and crypto infrastructures. “

Buying and Selling CorionX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CorionX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CorionX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CorionX using one of the exchanges listed above.

