Cortex (CTXC) Trading Down 42.3% Over Last 7 Days

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 22nd. Cortex has a total market cap of $45.48 million and approximately $4.91 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cortex has traded down 42.3% against the US dollar. One Cortex coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000492 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cortex alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00062310 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003139 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00018386 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.73 or 0.00893429 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.02 or 0.00089204 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

About Cortex

CTXC is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Cortex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cortex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cortex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.