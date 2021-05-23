Cqs Us LLC Acquires Shares of 183,262 Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Cqs Us LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 183,262 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000. Cqs Us LLC owned about 0.13% of Golden Ocean Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOGL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter worth $16,392,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 233.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 974,093 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after buying an additional 681,746 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 339,979 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 211,589 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,358,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 10,394 shares during the last quarter. 15.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOGL shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on Golden Ocean Group from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGL traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,717,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,633. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $10.73.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The shipping company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 7.43%.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

