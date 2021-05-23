Cqs Us LLC Acquires Shares of 50,200 Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Cqs Us LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 50,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $7,128,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 329,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,224,000 after purchasing an additional 68,258 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 78,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,326,000 after purchasing an additional 22,675 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $2,144,000. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $5,715,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,707 shares in the company, valued at $38,392,856.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total transaction of $176,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,082,769.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,269 shares of company stock valued at $11,390,912 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on DRI shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.90.

Shares of DRI stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $140.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,639,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,900. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.69. The company has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of -75.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.54. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $68.68 and a one year high of $149.73.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 25th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 112.46%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

