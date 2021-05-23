Cqs Us LLC Has $8.40 Million Stock Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Cqs Us LLC grew its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 243.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 117,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,081 shares during the quarter. Cqs Us LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $8,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 503.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 147.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

GGG traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.71. 451,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.62. The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.59. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $45.48 and a one year high of $79.37.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.13 million. Graco had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 20.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 19,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $1,486,833.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,790.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $393,720.00. Insiders have sold a total of 101,737 shares of company stock valued at $7,420,714 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

